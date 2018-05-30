reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 7 to 9pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to the Kerry Stars Special Olympics.
Latest News
Christine O Sullivan nee Curtin, Killegy Lower, Muchross, Killarney and late of Laharn, Farranfore
reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 7 to 9pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass...
Bob Marley – The Definitive
Admin -
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/definitive29thmay.mp3
Tommy Conroy, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Strand Road, Tralee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.15 to 6.15pm followed by removal to the Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem...
Chewing Gum Girls
Admin -
A group of Milltown girls did a project on chewing gum which won EPA 'Story of your stuff' competition. Deirdre spoke to them earlier. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/chewinggumtalkabout.mp3
Kerry’s James O’Donoghue Fit & Ready For Championship Action
Kerry’s James O’Donoghue says he’s fit and ready for Championship action after a long spell out with injury. The Kingdom open their Championship campaign against...
Latest Sports
Kerry’s James O’Donoghue Fit & Ready For Championship Action
Kerry’s James O’Donoghue says he’s fit and ready for Championship action after a long spell out with injury. The Kingdom open their Championship campaign against...
Kerry Schooboys & Schoolgirls Fixtures
Looking ahead to the upcoming fixtures in the Kerry School Boys and Girls league, here’s Padraig Harnett.
Kerry Star Says Younger Players Inject Confidence To Panel
Kerry’s James O’Donoghue says the younger players have injected confidence into the panel. The Kingdom open their Championship campaign against Clare this Sunday in Killarney. Speaking...