Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 7th) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Christine ‘Chrissie’ Griffin née Foley, O’Rahilly’s Villas & formerly Old Strand Road, Tralee.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 7th) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John's Church. Requiem mass on...
Sr Orla Treacy presented with Hugh O’Flaherty International Humanitarian Award
Sr Orla Treacy from Bray, County Wicklow has been presented with the 2017 Hugh O'Flaherty International Humanitarian Award. She received the accolade in Killarney at...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Johann van Graan will begin his term as Munster head coach next weekend. South Africa have announced that the Springboks assistant coach will leave...
63% of suspected stroke sufferers in the south hospitalised within recommended timeframe
63% of people in Kerry and across the south of the country, who are suspected of suffering a stroke, are brought to hospital within...
EPA investigates possible pollution in Sneem Estuary
Irish Water and the Environmental Protection Agency are investigating reports of possible pollution in the Sneem Estuary Following local reports of possible raw sweage in...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Johann van Graan will begin his term as Munster head coach next weekend. South Africa have announced that the Springboks assistant coach will leave...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
IT Tralee are away to Athlone IT at 7.30 today in Camogie League Div 2. IT Tralee host UL at 5.15 in the Munster Junior...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Cork City manager John Caulfield is determined to build on this season's success. The Leesiders completed the League and Cup double at the Aviva Stadium...