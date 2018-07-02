Christina Moynihan née Dolwing, Faughcullia, Muckross, Killarney & late of Milltown

Reposing at her family home at Faughcullia, Muckross, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (July 3rd) from 4pm to 8pm.  Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Cathedral Killarney on Wednesday morning at 10am for requiem mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

