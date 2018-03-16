Christie McGrath, Montini, Queen Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Baltovin, Ardfert.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham Street Clonmel tomorrow Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral mass will take place on Sunday at 12noon with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.  House private please.

