Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham Street Clonmel tomorrow Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral mass will take place on Sunday at 12noon with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. House private please.
Latest News
Eleven Kerry garda recruits graduate from Templemore
Eleven Kerry garda recruits have graduated from Templemore today. Stephen O'Dwyer, Waterville; Maura O'Sullivan, Beaufort; Sarah Jane Pierse, Ballyduff; Stephanie Maher, Eoin Horgan and Jason...
Cautie Kissane née Griffin, Carhan Road, Cahersiveen.
Reposing at her residence in Carhan Road tomorrow Saturday (March 17th) from 6pm to 8.30pm and reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday from...
David Mansbridge, The Laurels, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Harrowgate, Yorkshire, UK
reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate, Limerick on Sunday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Nessan's Church, Raheen. Funeral service on...
No injuries suffered when three vehicles collided with animals in North Kerry
Gardaí say no injuries were suffered when three vehicles collided with animals in North Kerry. The road traffic collision happened in Ballymacjordan, on the Listowel...
Christie McGrath, Montini, Queen Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Baltovin, Ardfert.
Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham Street Clonmel tomorrow Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral mass will...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAA The Kerry team to play Kildare in The Allianz Football League on Saturday evening will be announced tonight. Tune in to Radio Kerry after news...
Native River Wins The Cheltenham Gold Cup
HORSE RACING Native River's won the Cheltenham Gold Cup after battling it out in a thrilling finish with favourite Might Bite. Jockey Richard Johnson guided the...
Lunchtime Sports Update
HORSE RACING It's the final day of the Cheltenham Festival and the Gold Cup is the main event. Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power are aiming...