Christie Clifford, Muingaphuca, Caragh lake, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, on Sunday (7/1/2018), from 4pm – 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. James’s Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Latest News
Kerry county councillor calls on HSE to clarify reports of cancelled surgeries
A Kerry County Councillor has called on the HSE to clarify reports of cancelled surgeries in University Hospital Kerry. Toiréasa Ferris says she received reports...
Numbers detected using mobile phone while driving decreases
The number of people detected using a mobile phone while driving has decreased. According to figures from the Kerry Division of An Garda Siochana, up...
Kerrymen Reflect On Opening Months In Charge Of Laois & Offaly
Kerry’s Stephen Wallace was last year appointed as manager of the Offaly senior football team. With the GAA pre season competitions now underway the former...
Maurice Bowler, London & The Warren, Aughcasla, Castlegregory.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Sunday (7/1/2018) from 7pm - 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Kerrymen Reflect On Opening Months In Charge Of Laois & Offaly
Kerry’s Stephen Wallace was last year appointed as manager of the Offaly senior football team. With the GAA pre season competitions now underway the former...
Kerry Manager Looks Forward To Limerick Outing In Munster Hurling League
Round 2 of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League takes Kerry to Limerick tomorrow. The Kingdom come into this tie off the back of a...