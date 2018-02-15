The Christian Vision of Family’

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The Parishes of Churchill, Our Lady & St. Brendan’s and St. John’s Tralee extend an invitation to an evening with Bishop Kevin Doran speaking on ‘The Christian Vision of Family’ at 7.30pm this Monday February 19th at St. John’s Church, Castle street, Tralee. All welcome.

