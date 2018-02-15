The Parishes of Churchill, Our Lady & St. Brendan’s and St. John’s Tralee extend an invitation to an evening with Bishop Kevin Doran speaking on ‘The Christian Vision of Family’ at 7.30pm this Monday February 19th at St. John’s Church, Castle street, Tralee. All welcome.
Record high numbers on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today
A record high number of patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation,...
Killarney actress Jessie Buckley nominated for IFTA Rising Star Award
Killarney actress Jessie Buckley has been nominated for the IFTA Rising Star Award. She's among five people shortlisted for the accolade, which aims to highlight...
Excitement in Killarney after winning Euromillions ticket bought in the town
There's excitement in Killarney after the Reeks Gateway Centra sold a winning Euromillions ticket. The lucky holder of the Quick Pick ticket won €334,000 on...
No to Proposed Oyster Farm Developments – February 14th, 2018
Jerry spoke to one of the organisers of a group opposed to plans for oyster farm applications in the Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh and Dooks area....
Rural Bungalows Have Blitzed Our Villages – February 14th, 2018
Former environment editor with The Irish Times, Frank McDonald, says that one-off rural houses have damaged villages and towns. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_12_rural.mp3
A Problem Shared – February 14th, 2018
Val and Tony join Jerry every Wednesday to give their perspective on listeners’ problems. This week, one listener believes neighbours are mocking her while...