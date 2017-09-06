Chriss Mc Dermott née Cantillon, Dublin & late of Ballydonoghue, Lisselton.

Memorial mass will take place at St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue tomorrow Thursday (Sept 7th) at 3.30pm followed by burial of ashes in Gale Cemetery. Enquiries to O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel.
Latest News
Kerry Childminder Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Toddler – September 6th, 2017
Yesterday, in Killarney District Court, the childminder pleaded guilty to the assault of an 18 month old boy in her care. One witness said...
People Power in Sneem Helps Secure New GP – September 6th, 2017
Dr Patrick Malone, the GP for Sneem, who’s retiring next month, has praised local people for their efforts in securing a new doctor. The...
The Global Village – September 5th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_gv.mp3
Dire Straits – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_def.mp3
Evening Sports Update
GAA Dublin legend Alan Brogan believes the Dubs should fear Mayo ahead of the All Ireland final. The Boys in Blue will face a battle hardened...
Latest Sports
Draws Are Announced For FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
Kerry/Clare/Desmond Leagues Section . Classic Fc (Kerry) v Ballyheigue Athletic FC (Kerry) . Inter Kenmare FC (Kerry) v CG Killarney (Kerry) . Tralee...
Kerry schoolboys/girls League Preview
Fixtures have been confirmed for the first weekend of the Kerry Schoolboys Girls League. Looking at games in the even age group is Padraig Harnett...................