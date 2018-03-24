Children’s playgrounds in Kerry could benefit from national capital funding scheme

Children’s playgrounds in Kerry could benefit from a national capital funding scheme.

The Capital Grant Funding Scheme for Play and Recreation was announced by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, with up to €250,000 available nationally.

Local authorities can benefit from funding of up to €20,000, which will help to provide state of the art play areas.

The Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, said Kerry children will benefit from funding to support new and existing play and recreation facilities, and he encouraged Kerry County Council to apply for funding.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae also welcomed the announcement of the Capital Grant Funding Scheme.