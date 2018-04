Children are invited to the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee tomorrow morning to learn more about how the hospital functions.

The event, which is organised the hospital, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and IT Tralee, aims to educate children on the role of the hospital.

Two sessions are taking place tomorrow, Sunday: 10am-noon and 2-4pm.

The event is free, but due to the high demand, tickets are required for entry.

More information can be found by contacting the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.