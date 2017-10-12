Childcare workers in Kerry disappointed with budget

Childcare workers in Kerry are disappointed with Budget 2018.

Many childcare professionals holding degrees are paid the minimum wage and can’t afford to remain with reports of workers moving to primary schools and to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, in Killarney this Saturday, Siptu’s Big Star Campaign is holding a petition signing in Killarney town centre.

The campaign which began in March 2016, want the early year’s sector transformed.

It is lobbying government for increased investment in the industry, to ensure high quality for children and improved pay and conditions for workers.