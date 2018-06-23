Chief Superintendent advising people to mind their property at the beach

The top ranking garda in Kerry is advising people to take care of their property when at the beach.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, was speaking after quarterly figures revealed a slight decrease in theft from vehicles over the same period last year.

Garda recorded 36 instances of theft from vehicles in the first six months of this year, down 23% on 2017.





However, during the summer season, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers is warning beachgoers not to give thieves any chance to steal valuable property.