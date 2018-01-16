Chief Executive rejects claim council management not representing North Kerry

The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council has told a meeting she takes grave offence to a claim that North Kerry is not being represented by management.

Moira Murrell’s comments came during a heated debate on where roads funding was allocated within the county.

In December, it was announced that Transport Infrastructure Ireland would be allocating almost €18 million for national roads for 2018.

The first monthly meeting of Kerry County Council for this year was presented with an update on the national roads programme in the wake of that announcement by Director of Services Charlie O’Sullivan and Senior Engineer in the National Road Design Office in Castleisland, Paul Curry.

Councillors in the Listowel Municipal District hit out at that just €100,000 of the €17.8 million was being made available to North Kerry for the N69 Listowel Bypass; the council said it would be seeking to advance the design of the scheme in the coming weeks.

Councillors said they can no longer defend TII and the council to people due to the lack of funding for roads in the region including the Dale Road, which was described as the most dangerous in the county and cracking like a sandcastle following recent frost.

Chief Executive Moira Murrell said it was critically important that the Listowel Bypass was listed by TII as they can now seek funding for the project.

Ms Murrell said she bats strongly for all of the county and has to set out routes that connect Kerry to the market and it is important to bring as much to the county in grants as possible.

She said she took grave offence to the charge that North Kerry is not being represented by management.