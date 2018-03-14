Cheltenham Day 2 Update

‘Altior’ has won the feature race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival – the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The evens-favourite held off a stiff challenge challenge from 5-to-2 shot ‘Min’ to take the line under Nico de Boinville.

The Tom George-trained God’s Own was third at 40-to-1.

Patrick Mullins was aboard Douvan in today’s feature, after Ruby Walsh was stood down for the day having suffered a suspected broken leg.

Walsh’s mount Al Boum Photo fell at the second-last fence in the RSA Novices’ Chase, and he’s been taken to hospital for x-rays.

Walsh had only returned to the saddle a week ago after four months out with a broken leg.

Walsh’s fall and Altior’s win aside, it’s been a good day for the Irish on day two.

Meath trainer Gordon Elliott tasted success for the first time this week, with victory for Samcro in the Grade One Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Kerry Jockey Jack Kennedy rode the odds on favourite, who took the lead before the final fence to power home ahead of 8-to-1 shot ‘Black Op’

‘Next Destination’ was third at odds of 4 to 1.

Pat Kelly’s ‘Presenting Percy’ won the RSA Novices’ Chase at a price of 5-to-2, comfortably beating the Noel Fehily mount of ‘Monalee’ into second.

9-to-1 chance Elegant Escape was third.

Willie Mullins picked up a fourth win of the festival, with ‘Bleu Berry’ claiming the Coral Cup at a price of 20-to-1.

Topofthegame was second for trainer Paul Nicholls at 9-to-1,

While 16-to-1 chance Barra was third.

And 7-to-1 chance Tiger Roll won the Cross Country Chase.

While 33-to-1 shot Veneer of Charm won the 4.50 with Jack Kennedy on board.