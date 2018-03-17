Cheltenham 2018, A Review

Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy was one of the stars of the show at Cheltenham this week.

He had 4 winners and 3 placed rides.

Davy Russell was named the leading jockey following 4 winners, a second placed finish and three 3rd placed rides.

Gordon Elliot claimed the leading trainer at the festival.

The Meath man trained a eight winners to success – matching the all-time record for a single Festival.

The leading owner’s prize was claimed by Westmeath’s Giggstown Stud who enjoyed 7 wins.

Our racing correspondent Pat Griffin reflects on a successful week for Jack Kennedy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pattheracer.mp3