Cheltenham 2018, A Review

Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy was one of the stars of the show at Cheltenham this week.
He had 4 winners and 3 placed rides.
Davy Russell was named the leading jockey following 4 winners, a second placed finish and three 3rd placed rides.
Gordon Elliot claimed the leading trainer at the festival.
The Meath man trained a eight winners to success – matching the all-time record for a single Festival.
The leading owner’s prize was claimed by Westmeath’s Giggstown Stud who enjoyed 7 wins.
Our racing correspondent Pat Griffin reflects on a successful week for Jack Kennedy
Fellow racing correspondent Dave Keena also shares his thoughts on Festival week