Chelsea V Arsenal Showdown In Premier League Today

Nine-point Premier League leaders Chelsea play another of their title rivals when Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge for the lunchtime kick-off.

Antonio Conte’s side lost 3-nil to Arsenal earlier this season and he says his players will have to be 100% focused http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/chelsea.mp3

Liverpool are in action at three o’clock as they look to beat a Hull City side that held Manchester United to a draw mid-week.

Hull begin the day second from bottom. There’s a relegation six-pointer at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace meet bottom side Sunderland.

Elsewhere, it’s Everton and Bournemouth, Southampton and West Ham, Watford and Burnley and West Brom and Stoke City.

Another of the title contenders, Tottenham, are in action in the late kick-off as they play Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in the Championship play-off places.

They moved up to sixth thanks to a 1-nil win at struggling Wigan last night.

In the Championship Newcastle United have a chance to move above Brighton and take top spot with a win at home to playoff hopefuls Derby County later.

Third-place Reading go to Ipswich.

Elsewhere, it’s Barnsley and Preston, Birmingham City and Fulham, Blackburn Rovers and QPR, Bristol City and Rotherham, Burton Albion and Wolves, Cardiff City and Norwich City while in the late game Aston Villa are at Notts Forest.

Dingle Bay Rovers were 6-1 winners over Rattoo Rovers in Denny Premier A.



Today in the Scottish Premiership, second placed Rangers make the trip to Ross County at 3.



Elsewhere, third placed Aberdeen host Partick Thistle, it’s Hamilton Academical against Kilmarnock, Inverness Caledonian Thistle welcome Dundee and Motherwell and Hearts kick-start the action at 12:15.



In the Africa Cup of Nations, Burkina Faso face Ghana in the third place play-off at 7.

