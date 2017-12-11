Charlie Quilligan, Aherns Road, Caherleaheen, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 2 to 3pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

