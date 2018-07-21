Charles (Charlie) Johnston, Dungeel Farmhouse, Dungeel Upper, Killorglin & late of Ashborough Lodge, Milltown.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine, on Sunday (July 22nd), from 3pm – 5.30pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. James’s Church, Killorglin, arriving at 6pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (July 23rd), at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

