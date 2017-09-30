Charity tractor Run for MS Kerry and the Neonatal Baby Ward at Kerry University Hospital Oct 8th





Charity tractor Run for MS Kerry and the Neonatal Baby Ward at Kerry University Hospital will take place on October 8th.  Departure from the Rose Hotel, Dan Spring Road, Tralee at 12 noon, assembly from 10.30am.  Travelling via Abbeydorney Ardefert Spa  Blennerville and back to Tralee.   See you all on the 8th  for a great tractor Run .

