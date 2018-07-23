Charity funds stolen from Castleisland takeaway break in

Gardaí are investigating a break-in in Castleisland which resulted in the theft of money intended for charitable causes.

Video footage has been released showing two suspects breaking into DenJoe’s Takeaway on Church Street.

During the break in which took place on Saturday June 9th, the proceeds of two charity boxes were taken.





DenJoe’s restaurant in Castleisland has released on social media footage of the break-in which took place on Saturday, June 9th at 2am.

Footage shows the two suspects gaining entry by breaking the front window of the takeaway.

During the break in, money from two charity boxes for Pieta House and for a local child in need of medical assistance were taken.

The two suspects are seen in the video wearing tracksuits and runners.

One man wore a fur hoodie that is pulled up while the other man has a jacket pulled up.

The video shows them driving a first-generation Nissan Almera from the 1990s or early 2000s.

If you’ve any information, you can contact Castleisland gardaí at 066 714 1204 or Tralee garda station at (066) 710 2300.