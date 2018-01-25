Charity Darts Night in the Ring Lyne Chapeltown, Valentia this Saturday

Charity Darts Night in the Ring Lyne Chapeltown, Valentia this Saturday January 27th at 7pm. Proceeds to Valentia Hospital. Men’s singles, Woman singles €10 entry. Score caller on the night. Name’s to be in by 9pm this Friday. Contact 087 3549619

