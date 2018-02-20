Changes To Procedure For Selecting Kerry GAA Captains

County champions will no longer get to choose the Kerry captain for the U17 hurling and football teams.

From now on the skipper will be chosen by the County Chairperson, the management team and the Liaison Officer.

Kerry GAA say the decision was made to take account of the maturity of players at this age grade, adding that some are ready for the added pressure of being captain others are not and

protecting players must be the key priority.

As East Kerry won both the U16 and Minor championships last season they will be consulted as regards the U17 Kerry football captain for 2018.