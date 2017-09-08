Changes To Kerry Hurling Team For All-Ireland Final

There are two changes in personnel to the Kerry team for the All-Ireland Under 21 B Hurling Championship Final.

Brandon Barrett and Jack Goulding are named in the starting 15 at the expense of Ronan Donovan and Liam Mullins.

Goulding is in at corner forward, with Barrett in the half forwards. John Buckley drops back to the half back line.

Team:

1 Stephen Murphy Causeway

2 Stevie O’Sullivan Abbeydorney

3 Daragh Shanahan (C) Lixnaw

4 Billy Lyons Causeway

5 Eoin Ross Ballyduff

6 Jason Diggins Causeway

7 John Buckley Lixnaw

8 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle

9 Tomás O’Connor Crotta O’Neills

10 Brandon Barrett Causeway

11 Michael O’Leary Abbeydorney

12 Jordan Brick Kilmoyley

13 Maurice O’Connor Kilmoyley

14 Shane Conway Lixnaw

15 Jack Goulding Ballyduff

Subs:

16 Robert Silles Lixnaw

17 Adrian O’Mahony Crotta O’Neills

18 Ronan Donovan Abbeydorney

19 Liam Mullins Lixnaw

20 Robert Collins Kilmoyley

21 Jack Lenihan Dr Crokes

22 Daniel O’Carroll Ballyduff

23 Darragh Ryan Crotta O’Neills

24 Joe Diggins Causeway