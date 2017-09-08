Changes To Kerry Hurling Team For All-Ireland Final

There are two changes in personnel to the Kerry team for the All-Ireland Under 21 B Hurling Championship Final.
Brandon Barrett and Jack Goulding are named in the starting 15 at the expense of Ronan Donovan and Liam Mullins.
Goulding is in at corner forward, with Barrett in the half forwards. John Buckley drops back to the half back line.
Team:
1 Stephen Murphy Causeway
2 Stevie O’Sullivan Abbeydorney
3 Daragh Shanahan (C) Lixnaw
4 Billy Lyons Causeway
5 Eoin Ross Ballyduff
6 Jason Diggins Causeway
7 John Buckley Lixnaw
8 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle
9 Tomás O’Connor Crotta O’Neills
10 Brandon Barrett Causeway
11 Michael O’Leary Abbeydorney
12 Jordan Brick Kilmoyley
13 Maurice O’Connor Kilmoyley
14 Shane Conway Lixnaw
15 Jack Goulding Ballyduff
Subs:
16 Robert Silles Lixnaw
17 Adrian O’Mahony Crotta O’Neills
18 Ronan Donovan Abbeydorney
19 Liam Mullins Lixnaw
20 Robert Collins Kilmoyley
21 Jack Lenihan Dr Crokes
22 Daniel O’Carroll Ballyduff
23 Darragh Ryan Crotta O’Neills
24 Joe Diggins Causeway