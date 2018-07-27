Changes to Commercial Water Charge Rates – July 27th, 2018

Paul McGowan, chairperson of the Commission for Utility Regulation spoke to Jerry about proposed changes to rates. Commercial water users are being urged to have their say.
Submissions being sought on varying basic rate of Local Property Tax in Kerry
Submissions are being sought on varying the basic rate of Local Property Tax in Kerry. The Local Property Tax is an annual self-assessed tax charged...
Event taking place in Banna this evening to observe the blood moon
An event is taking place in Banna this evening to observe the blood moon. A blood moon is when the Earth’s shadow passes over the...
Gardai warn Kerry motorists to take care in heavy rain
Kerry Gardai are warning motorists to drive with care as heavy rain falls for the first time in weeks in the county. It has led...
Rising Stars
Katelyn Barry from Listowel and Megan O'Shaughnessy from West Limerick have one major awards for young film-makers. Their mentor Chris Fitzgerald also joins them...
Intro Matchmaking | July
Fergal Harrington from Intro Matchmaking has noticed a trend in that family members or friends have a vested interest in making you stay single.
A Rare Blood Moon
There will be a unique sight in our skies tonight in the form of a blood red moon. Paddy stack from the Kerry Astronomy...