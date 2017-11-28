Championship Changes Approved At County Committee Meeting

Delegates at last night’s meeting of County Committee were presented with the County Championship Review report.

Motions in relation to internal fixtures and competitions were also debated.

Timmy Sheehan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/delegates.mp3

County Championship Review Report 2017 is adopted. Terms of Reference of the Committee was to examine the following

• Timing of the championship

• Format of the championship

• Viability of some District Teams if their stronger clubs go Senior

• The preliminary round

The recommendations of the Committee were passed, with one amendment in relation to the viability of District teams weakened when one of their stronger clubs goes Senior. Where the specified criteria for such teams is not met for participation in the championship proper, the team will play in the County Championship Preliminary Round.

Timing

The Club championships will be run together prior to the summer and the County Championship will be run after Kerry exit the All-Ireland.

Format

The committee were in favour of continuing with the existing format for the senior championship i.e. Christy Ring Cup format. Extra-extra time of 5 minutes per half to be played in the first round in an effort to improve the likelihood of getting a result on the day.

Viability of some District Teams if stronger clubs go Senior

If a Divisional/District/Group team is reduced to three clubs or less following the promotion of one of its clubs to Senior at least one of the remaining teams would have to be playing at Intermediate or playing in Division 1 or 2 of the County League in order for them to continue to participate as a team in the County Championship.

If this criterion could not be met the Divisional/District/Group team will play in the County Championship Preliminary Round.

Upon re-entry to the championship the performance of the district/divisional team over their last five years of playing in either the championship proper or the preliminary round would be used to determine if they enter the preliminary round or the first round proper.

Preliminary Round

If and when there is a preliminary round the bottom two performing teams over the five year period that make up the preliminary round rather than the present system where the loser of the round is automatically in the preliminary round the following year.

If and when there is a preliminary round the committee recommends that the C.C.C. meet with representatives of both teams involved to discuss suitable dates for playing it. Following which the CCC will confirm date & venue.

The following Motions for Convention in relation to Fixtures and Competitions were discussed and passed at Monday night’s County Committee meeting:

Motion 1

(A) That the CCC look at the feasibility of introducing features outlined in (i) below into the 2018 Fixtures Calendar.

(B) That to facilitate these possible changes the CCC be given permission to alter (if deemed necessary) the present regulations governing the SFC by playing Rd 1 to a conclusion on the day and reviewing when Rd 11 of the SFL should be played.

(i) Play the Club Football Championship in one block during April/early May.

Play the SFC in one block during Sept/Oct. (not including any qualifier game).

Play the SHC within the period June/July/Aug.

Motion 2

• The Club Football Championships namely Intermediate & Junior Premier be played in a league format with four groups of four with the top team in each group playing in the S/Finals and the bottom team in each group entering a relegation play-off. Each team play one home game, one away game and one game in a neutral venue. CCC to draw up the rules and regulations required.

• That the Senior Clubs have the option to play the Senor Club Football Championship in its current format or use the same format as proposed for the Intermediate & Junior Premier (see above).

• That should the Junior Football Championship be played in the same format as proposed for the Intermediate and Junior Premier (see above), qualifying games if required shall be by a straight knockout, to ensure Rd 1 (involving a maximum of 16 teams) starts on the same weekend as the other Club Championship competitions.

Motion 22

That the Minor County League & Minor County Championship be retained for 2018 and that the migration to the new structures, if applicable, takes place during next year for the 2019 season.

Motion 27

That Kerry Co Board establishes a Sub-Committee to carry out an audit on all County and District Board competitions and make recommendations on what competitions if any could be streamlined, merged, condensed or discarded.

At the meeting, chairman Tim Murphy informed delegates that Joe O’Connor will join the Kerry Senior Football Team set up as Head of Athletic Development. Niall O’Mahony (Spa) will become the Senior Strength & Conditioning Coach.