Champions Trophy Glory For Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are Champions Trophy winners again.

They retained their crown with a 73-61 victory over Black Amber Templeogue.

In a repeat of last year’s game – which went to overtime – a huge display down the stretch from Paul Dick and Goran Pantovic was ultimately the winning of the game for them and they head back to the kingdom with the champions crown.

A nip and tuck opening quarter saw Templeogue have the better of the opening exchanges, but Tralee soon found their rhythm, with Trae Pemberton hitting some big scores and by the midway point, it was a tie game, 10 points apiece. Strong boards from Jason Killeen coupled with the high energy of Lorcan Murphy edged the Dubliners ahead by the end of the first, 17-14.

A big second quarter followed, with Tralee settling even more, and Paul Dick beginning to take charge at the top of the key, and adding seven points to his side’s tally. At the other end of the court, Killeen was still causing countless problems for the Tralee defense, picking off some big scores, while Neil Randolph and Luke Thompson chipped in with some vital baskets. Pemberton pushed Tralee forward though, and some nice link up play with Kieran Donaghy saw them move ahead by four at the half time break, 36-32.

Momentum stayed with Tralee as the third got underway, with Goran Pantovic hitting the target in style to keep their lead intact. Huge blocks by Jason Killeen kept the offensive pressure at bay as Tralee tried to find a way to open their lead further. Up stepped Paul Dick and Pemberton once more, and by the end of the third – despite Killeen’s and Mike Bonaparte’s best efforts – Tralee were ahead 54-45.

A huge fourth quarter ensued, with big scores raining in from Templeogue as they tried to close the margin once more. Killeen was once more a stand-out for the Dubliners, and Tralee were dealt a huge blow as, with 6.36 minutes to play, Trae Pemberton picked up his fifth foul of the game and was fouled out. This seemed to inspire the team more though, as with the gap closed back to four points, Tralee’s Paul Dick and Goran Pantovic stepped up to the mark and netted some huge scores to widen the gap to lead 64-58, and another huge score from Paul Dick sent the crowd wild. They continued to push on, and with the roar of a huge Kerry crowd behind them, won out well in the end, 73-61.

GARVEY’S TRALEE WARRIORS: Gary Murphy, Paul Dick (22), Fergal O’Sullivan, Paul McMahon, Darren O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Hanlon, Eoin Quigley, Kieran Donaghy (6), Trae Pemberton (21), Patrick McCarthy (3), Daire Kennelly, Goran Pantovic (14), Dusan Bogdanovic (7).

BLACK AMBER TEMPLEOGUE: Eoin Murphy, Sam Walsh, Luke Thompson (2), Mike Bonaparte (6), Iarla McKeon, Stephen James (8), Lawrence Summers (2), Kris Arcilla, Sergi Sole Bertran, Baolach Morrisson, Jason Killeen (22), Neil Randolph (7), Lorcan Murphy (14).

MVP: Paul Dick (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

Warriors coach Mark Bernsen http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/markbernsen.mp3