Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will not be playing today in the Champions Trophy.

Their game against Griffith College Swords Thunder is off due to the weather conditions.

Today in the League Cup Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin are home to Dublin Lions at 2.

Scott’s Lakers St.Pauls Killarney against IT Carlow is postponed.