Champions League Wins For Tottenham, Man City And Liverpool

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero broke the club’s all-time goal-scoring record as they qualified for the Champions League knockout stage.

He helped them beat Napoli 4-2 to reach the last 16 with two games to spare last night.

His 178th City goal took him past Eric Brook’s milestone.

Manager Pep Guardiola says Aguero’s a true great……………..

Tottenham beat holders Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage two games early.

Two Dele Alli strikes helped them race three goals up before Cristiano Ronaldo’s late consolation.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino says he’s incredibly proud…………….

Liverpool broke down a stubborn Maribor to eventually win 3-nil at Anfield in the Champions League.

It keeps them top of Group E.

Jurgen Klopp’s side didn’t score until just after half-time, against a team they thrashed 7-nil last month.

He says his players showed good patience in difficult circumstances………….