Chairperson & Secretary Of Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association Resign

The Chairperson and Secretary of the Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association have both resigned.

Michael Moriarty and Maurice Dunworth leave their roles less than a month after the formation of a new County Executive.

Michael Moriarty “I volunteered for the role of Chairperson so as a County Executive could be formed, that the ladies and girls could play their county football. Any decision made on my behalf always had the best interest of KLGFA at heart. At this stage my mental and general well being are most important to me, my wife and my young family. I want to wish all the ladies and girls that wear the green and gold all the best in the future.”

Maurice Dunworth “It was made impossible for me to carry out the work I wanted to do. I stand by any difficult decisions myself and members of the executive made, they were not taken lightly. I cannot comment any further due to the very difficult position I find myself in. I wish the KLGFA well in the future.”