Chairman of Kerry IFA says EU will have to provide financial incentives to reduce carbon

The Chairman of the IFA in Kerry says the EU will have to provide financial incentives in order for farmers to reduce carbon emissions further.

Patrick O’Driscoll was speaking after the Citizens’ Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tax on greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

The members voted following two weekends of deliberations on how Ireland could be a leader in climate change.

Kerry IFA Chair Patrick O’Driscoll says reducing the number of herds in Ireland in order to reduce carbon emissions would only lead to a massive loss in employment, so the EU would have to provide funding to counteract this.