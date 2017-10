The Chair of the IT Tralee Governing Body says he’s disappointed with the lack of third level funding in Budget 2018.

Lionel Alexander was speaking following Tuesday’s budget and the publication of the Institute of Technology Tralee’s five-year strategic plan, A Vision to 2021.

Mr Alexander say the institute needs to concentrate on increasing student numbers – international fee-paying students by 100%, part-time students by 45%, and a 5% growth in undergraduate numbers.