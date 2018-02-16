Chair of Kerry Right to Life seeks clarity on council’s signage policy

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr for Kerry County Council John Joe Culloty. (FF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©

The Chair of Kerry Right to Life is seeking clarity from Kerry County Council following the removal its billboards.

The group had put up the signs in Tralee and Killarney ahead of a meeting they are supporting in the Rose Hotel, Tralee on February 25th.

Kerry County Council has confirmed it removed the billboards twice but is awaiting a full explanation from its roads department.

Cllr John Joe Culloty, who chairs Right to Life, told Kerry Today he wants clarity on the council’s policy on signage:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR