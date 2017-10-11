Chair of Kerry IFA calls for clarification as farmers caught off-guard following tripling of commercial stamp duty

The tripling of commercial stamp duty in yesterday’s budget, from 2% to 6%, has caught many farmers off guard.

That’s according to Chair of Kerry IFA Patrick O’Driscoll who said while overall Budget 2018 is a ‘step in the right direction’ further clarity is necessary concerning the stamp duty increase.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed had initially said the increase would not affect farmers, however this doesn’t now seem to the case with questions arising concerning leasing arrangements and land transfers.

Mr O’Driscoll said the increase will have caught many unawares, especially those in the process of signing contracts, having already agreed a price.

He feels further clarification is necessary:

Elsewhere Mr O’Driscoll welcomed developments for farmers arising from Budget 2018 including low-interest Brexit loans, ANC payments, a 19 million fund for rural Ireland and movement on the ‘fair deal’.