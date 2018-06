A special reception is underway in the Mall to welcome police officers and Special Olympians to Tralee.

Members of An Garda Síochána, the PSNI and Special Olympians left Listowel this morning to run to Tralee as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The run was established in 1981 to raise awareness for the Special Olympics – which get underway in Dublin this Thursday (June 14th).





Listowel Superintendent Dan Keane said the run means an awful lot to An Garda Síochana in Kerry: