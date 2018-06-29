Ceremony for stillborn baby has taken place in Listowel

A ceremony to lay to rest a stillborn baby, whose death is part of a garda investigation, has taken place in Listowel.

Yesterday afternoon, the family of Baby Ava Heaphy, including her mother, gathered in St John Paul the Second cemetery in Listowel for the service.

The infant girl was stillborn hours after her mother was admitted to University Hospital Kerry last Sunday following an assault.

A post mortem has not been conclusive and further tests are required to establish if the stillbirth was related to the assault on her mother, who was 32 weeks pregnant.

A man has been released without charge and gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Canon Declan O’Connor is the parish priest of Listowel.

Yesterday afternoon, at St John Paul the Second cemetery, he led the small private family ceremony during which Baby Ava Heaphy was laid to rest.