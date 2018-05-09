CEOs of both Eir and An Post expected to brief Killarney conference

The CEOs of both Eir and An Post are expected to brief a Killarney conference today.

General Secretary of the Communications Workers Union Steve Fitzpatrick says recent changes of ownership will be positive for consumers.

Communications company Eir was recently taken over by French Billionaire Xavier Neil, who also owns a number of telecommunications companies across Europe.

Speaking ahead of the three-day conference, Mr Fitzpatrick says he expects to see improvements to Eir’s service when restructuring issues settle down.

He adds communications companies are finally under the control of those with expertise in the industry.