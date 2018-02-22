CEO of Restaurants Association says there is lack of co-ordination when it comes to chef training

The CEO of the Restaurants Association says there is a lack of co-ordination in this country when it comes to training chefs and promoting the industry.

Around 1,800 chefs qualify every year in Ireland, however there is a need for 5,000.

Adrian Cummins is blaming poor government policy for the shortage of chefs and skilled hospitality staff and says the industry is at crisis point.

He says the industry is transient in nature with staff on average working between 5 and 7 years before moving on.

Mr Cummins says there is a need to change work permits here to allow employers bring staff in from outside Europe: