CEO of Killarney factory says fire happened in contained area

The cause of today’s fire at Tricel in the IDA Industrial Estate in Tiernaboul, Killarney is not clear at this stage.

The CEO of Tricel, Mike Stack says the fire broke out in a contained area, where the mixing of materials took place.

A call was received just after 12 reporting a fire at the plant formerly known as Killarney Plastics.

The company was founded by the Stack family in 1973, it manufactures and supplies water storage, environmental, road safety and composite products for the construction industry.

It employs over 200 people in Killarney.

Mike Stack says all emergency fire procedures kicked into place and staff were evacuated.

He says they’re very thankful that no one was injured.

Mr Stack has also paid tribute to the fire services and other emergency personnel for their response to the blaze.