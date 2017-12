At the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region AGM the officers elected for the 2018 season were:

Chairman – PJ Shanahan

Vice chairman – Cathal Foley

Secretary – Mike O’Brien

Treasurer – John Keating

Vice treasurer – Liam O’ Riochain

PRO – James Costello

C.C.C. John Slattery, John Murphy, Tara Cronin and Declan O’Connell

Presentations were made to Liam O’Riochain and Damien McCarthy in recognition for their tremendous work with the Central Region since it was founded in 2011.