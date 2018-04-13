Centenary of Attack on RIC Barracks – April 13th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Today is the 100th anniversary of the attack on Gortatlea RIC Barracks. A monument is being unveiled to mark the event this Sunday. One of the organisers, Tim Horgan, says it was the first attack on a Crown force barracks following the 1916 Rising.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR