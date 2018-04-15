Centenary of attack on Gortatlea RIC barracks being commemorated today

The centenary of an attack on an RIC barracks in Kerry, which organisers say effectively marked the start of the War of Independence, is being held today.

At 3pm, a monument is being unveiled at the site of Gortatlea Barracks, between Tralee and Farranfore.

On April 13th, 1918, seven volunteers attacked the British Crown’s police barracks with the intention of taking weapons.

One of the volunteers was the future Fianna Fáil TD, Tom McEllistrim.

Two RIC officers were inside the building at the time and a further two were also on duty but out on patrol.

Dr Tim Horgan, who’s one of the organisers of today’s event, describes what happened when the RIC officers on patrol returned to Gortatlea Barracks, and the battle that ensued.