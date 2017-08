There are over 11,672 childless families in Kerry.

That’s according to the latest figures released by the CSO following Census 2016.

The data indicates over 10,119 family units in the county are one child families.

8,994 family units comprise two children while over 4,500 family units comprising three children.

Just over 1,380 family units in Kerry are made up of four children – while there are 420 families in the county with five children or more.