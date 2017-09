There are over 15 thousand one-person (15,008) households in Kerry.

That’s according to data released by the CSO following last year’s Census.

Married couples make up over 9 thousand (9,243) private households in the county.

Married couples with children meanwhile make up over 16 thousand 400 the largest household grouping in Kerry.

Over 19 hundred households in Kerry (1,970) comprise of co-habiting couples with children.