There are 1,623 people of the Muslim faith registered as living in Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office following Census 2016.

That data shows 713 women and 910 men in Kerry registered as Muslim in the Census last year.

Roman Catholicism is still the county’s largest religion, at 60,565.

5,728 who filled in Census in Kerry last year claim to have ‘no religion’.