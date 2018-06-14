Celine Slattery – June 14th, 2018

Joe McGill chats to Tralee woman Celine Slattery. Celine will give a fascinating insight into what it was like growing up in Killarney in the 1940’s and moving to Tralee as a teenager. She will talk about her father who was County Secretary in Tralee and a close friend of Éamon de Valera. She will talk about her involvement in the Kingdom County Fair, Tralee Development Association, and the Rose of Tralee among other things. She will also speak about her role as constituency secretary to Denis Foley TD and much much more besides.