500 gathered in Beaufort yesterday to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the facility and service for people with disabilities.

The organisation was founded by the Franciscan Sisters of Divine Motherhood as a home for children but now that it is part of St John of God services provides residential, respite and day services throughout the county for all ages.

Treasa Murphy’s report begins with a speech from Michéal Ó Muircheartaigh.