Celebrate Mission with Archbishop Kieran O Reilly on Thursday Oct 19th in Tralee

Celebrate Mission with Archbishop Kieran O Reilly on Thursday Oct 19th at 8pm in The Rose Hotel Tralee: Reach out and spread the Joy! All welcome! Details: www.dioceseofkerry.ie.
ESB cutting power in Moyvane area for some maintenance work
The ESB will be cutting power in the Moyvane area at half 10 for some maintenance work. This is expected to affect about 50 people. It's...
2,000 eir customers in Kerry without services
Some 2,000 eir customers in Kerry remain without broadband, telephone and mobile service as a result of Storm Ophelia. Nationwide 110,000 people are affected by...
Over 700 customers remain without power in Kerry
Over 700 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power this morning. Thousands of customers in the county have had their electricity reconnected since Storm...
Reverse Pension Cuts or Feel Older Women’s Political Clout – October 17th, 2017
Mary Walsh from Cahersiveen is part of a cohort of most older women affected by pension cuts and changes to the system in recent...
Punish Reckless and Foolhardy Storm Thrill Seekers – October 17th, 2017
People who recklessly and deliberately put themselves at risk, for no good reason, should be punishes says Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/thrilly.mp3
Supreme Court Challenge Taken by Kerry Anti-Wind Farm Group – October 17th, 2017
The outcome of the Supreme Court’s deliberation on the Ballyhorgan windfarm project could have impact on future windfarm applications in north Kerry.That’s according to...