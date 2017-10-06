A Ceilí will be held at the CYMS Killorglin at 9.30pm this Saturday October 7th.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

A Ceilí will be held at the CYMS Killorglin at 9.30pm this Saturday October 7th.  Music by Paddy Casey, Eddie Lee.  Trad,, Old time and sets.  Promoted by Laune Rangers GAA Club. Designated Charity is the Irish Lifeboats.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR