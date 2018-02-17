Ceilí This Sunday February 18th from 3pm to 6pm in the Sports Hall Causeway.

Ceilí This Sunday February 18th from 3pm to 6pm in the Sports Hall Causeway. Music by Brian Murphy & Conor Kennelly. Admission €10.  Proceeds from raffle will go towards the Caroline Foundation Cancer Research.

