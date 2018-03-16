Ceilí Glas in Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen Friday 16th March

By
receptionradiokerry
-

As part of Seachtain na Gaeilge there will be a Ceilí Glas in Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen this   evening from 7.30pm. Open to the Community, Fáilte roimh cách. Bígí Linn

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR