CCTV footage shown in trial of alleged Castleisland assault

CCTV footage has shown the movement of three men prior to an alleged Castleisland assault.

The jury was shown the footage in the trial of Sean Lane, 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland, who is facing two charges arising from an alleged assault which occurred in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, on the 14th January this year.

A co-accused, Jason Keane-Broderick of 49 St John’s Park, Castleisland, is facing a charge of producing an article, arising from the same incident.





Following questioning from Prosecutor Tom Rice, Detective Garda Brian Mackey gave evidence in relation to CCTV footage obtained from a number of areas in Castleisland on January 13th and 14th of this year.

Footage was obtained adjacent to the home of the alleged victim, which gave a view of both the front and back of the property.

At 4:38 am, approximately 45 minutes prior to the alleged assault, two men were shown walking along the lane that runs parallel to the complainant’s home.

Shortly after 5 am, the men were seen walking towards the Meadows estate; one had an implement in his hand.

At 23 minutes past five, a person left the home of the complainant and jumped a small wall; this followed a clip of figures at the rear of the property, one of whom appeared to throw an object towards the house.

The 21 individual clips shown by Detective Garda Mackey will be commentated upon this morning in Tralee Circuit Court.